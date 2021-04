Columbia firefighters hold push-in ceremony to reveal new fire engine at Station 34

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some Columbia firefighters have a new ride. Monday morning, the Columbia Fire Department held a push-in ceremony for their new fire engine at Station 34 off of Hard Scrabble Road.

Firefighters say state of the art equipment like this helps them keep the community safe.

It was a GORGEOUS morning ☀️ to officially push in the new @ColaFire Engine 34! We thank leaders and officials in @RichlandSC for joining us as we dedicated the new engine, which currently is in service to our citizens in the northeast. pic.twitter.com/tfM48gIGHa — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) April 19, 2021

Station 34 serves northeast Richland County.