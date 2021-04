Columbia City Council discusses ways to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Getting vaccines in arms is a top priority for the Columbia City Council. The group met virtually Tuesday afternoon. Included in the agenda were ways to encourage equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says he is encouraged by recent numbers, but now is not the time to let up.

The City of Columbia’s mask ordinance will remain in effect until May 10.