OCSO: Utility trailer containing toxic pesticide stolen from lumber company in Holly Hill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a utility trailer containing a toxic pesticide was stolen from a lumber company on Gardner Boulevard in Holly Hill. Authorities say the trailer was black with a chrome trim and the pesticide was in a beige tank that was four-feet-tall.

“We don’t think the thieves who took this trailer know what they took,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “but they took a chemical that if improperly handled can be fatal.”

Sheriff Ravenell says the chemical taken is Class 1 flammable and Class 3 toxic. “This can be fatal to anyone who is standing next to it and opens it,” Ravenell said. “It can be harmful to anyone near it.”

If you see the tank or the trailer, officials tell you not to go near it, and to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.