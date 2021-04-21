All SC students to have five day in-person class option by next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– All students in South Carolina will have the option to attend school in person five days a week by next week. Wednesday, the General Assembly passed a joint resolution requiring all schools to offer in person lessons no later than April 26.

The measure also prevents caps on pay for retired K-12 teachers returning to the classroom and prevents districts from requiring teachers to deliver instructions both virtually and in person at the same time.