CDC panel to discuss recommendations for Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers are expected to recommend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be administered again under restrictions. The advisory panel is scheduled to meet Friday, and will have specific recommendations about which people may be best suited to take the single dose vaccine.

Distribution of the vaccine was put on pause after blood clots appeared in a handful of women who received it, but experts point out there is a much greater risk of serious blood clots in contracting COVID-19 itself, with often fatal complications.