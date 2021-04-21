Consumer News: Americans spending less during the pandemic, Carowinds getting ready to welcome back guests and more!

CNN– It seems the pandemic has certainly helped those piggy banks. According to a study by Moody’s Analytics, consumers worldwide have saved an extra $5.4 trillion. The U.S. is a big saver, with Americans putting aside $2.6 trillion. Consumer experts say this savings could drive up consumer confidence and spending as pandemic restrictions are eased.

Summer is almost here and that means many people are ready to travel. Some experts say too many cars were left idle during the pandemic, and now they need to be serviced. Mandy Gaither has tips on getting your car ready for the road.

ABC TEAM (WPDE)– Carowinds is hosting a special “Welcome Back Weekend” for new and old season passholders. It will take place May 15 and 16 at the amusement park. The event will run from from 12-6 p.m. Attendees will get the chance to enjoy the park before it opens to the general public, but Carowinds officials say space is limited.