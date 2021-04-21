CPD: Woman arrested for assault in North Columbia Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a woman was arrested in connection with an assault in North Columbia Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say they arrested 21-year-old Shanique N. Branham and charged her with first assault and battery, first degree and burglary, first degree.

According to authorities, Branham is accused of unlawfully entering the victim’s home at the Colony Apartments and repeatedly assaulted her. Investigators say the victim, another 21-year-old woman, was holding a baby moments before the incident, but the baby was removed from the victim before the assault.

Police say the incident was captured on cell phone video and posted to social media. Additionally, police say there is an allegation that the victim’s vehicle had been vandalized.

Officials say more arrests are pending.