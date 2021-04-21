Driver dies after single car accident on Beckwood Road in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says a man has died after a single vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Beckwood Road. Officials say the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner identified the driver as 31-year-old Kyle Dukes, and say he was not wearing a seat belt. Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.