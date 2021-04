SC Dept. of Natural Resources warns of sea worms with hooked jaws spotted on the coast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wildlife officials in South Carolina say you might want to look out for a swarm of sea worms on the coast. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, these clam worms go through a transformation in the spring and rise up from the sea floor.

These marine worms attract fish and birds. They have a set of hooked jaws, so you will want to avoid swimming near them.