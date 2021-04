COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Philharmonic is hosting its annual Beethoven & Blue Jeans concert this Saturday. The audience and musicians are encouraged to wear blue jeans in the concert hall or at home if you’re watching virtually.

Performances are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Koger Center and streaming online. In-person concert tickets and virtual tickets are both available through the Philharmonic’s website.