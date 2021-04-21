SC State football releases 2021 football schedule

ORANGEBURG, SC-South Carolina State will play an 11-game schedule during the 2021 fall campaign, the university announced Wednesday (April. 21st). The Bulldog slate includes seven road games and four home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Two Football Bowl Subdivision opponents are on the schedule, along with four non-conference contests, and five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups.

SC State’s first three games are on the road beginning with SWAC foe Alabama A&M on Sept. 4th in Huntsville, AL, followed by FBS opponents and ACC powerhouse Clemson on Sept.11th at Memorial Stadium, then a trip out west with a showdown with the Aggies of New Mexico State on Sept.18th in Las Cruces, NM.

The Bulldogs have a bye week on Sept. 25th, before hosting Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 2nd (Hall of Fame Game) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field. Coach Pough’s team will hit the road again with a trip to the Sunshine State for a battle with the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct.9th in Tallahassee, Florida, before returning home to open MEAC play with Morgan State on Oct.16th (HOMECOMING).

Road games at Delaware State on Oct. 23rd in Dover, DE and North Carolina Central on Oct.30th in Durham, NC, brings SC State back home for a two-game home stand with Howard on Nov.6th (Youth|ROTC|Military Appreciation Day) and North Carolina A&T State on Nov. 13th (Senior High School Band Day Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day).The regular season ends on the road in Norfolk, VA for a season-finale with Norfolk State on Nov. 20th.

Pough is entering his 20th season at the helm of the Bulldog Football program and is the all-time winningest football coach in school history.