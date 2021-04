Celebrate Earth Day with a virtual sky tour with the State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate Earth Day by taking a virtual tour of the sky with the South Carolina State Museum. The virtual planetarium sky tour starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the museum’s Facebook page.

You can take a trip across our solar system and beyond! The museum says they offer these tours on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. For more information, visit scmuseum.org/events/upcoming-events/.