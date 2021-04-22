Man charged with disturbing the peace after incident at Food Lion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says man has been charged following an incident where he used profanity and racial slurs at a Food Lion. Police say the incident, which was captured on video and is circulating on social media, took place after 10:15 p.m. on April 9 at the Food Lion on Wedgefield Road.

According to authorities, 27-year-old John Walter Miles was shopping with his girlfriend when he became irate after the cashier refused to sell them alcohol. According to police reports, a witness states that Miles used racial slurs directed at the employees.

Officials say that Miles turned himself in to police last week and was charged with breach of peace and trespassing. Authorities say he was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.