RCSD asking for help identifying suspect who robbed a Kroger on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed the Kroger on Two Notch Road. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, deputies say the suspect went into the grocery store, walked up to the customer service counter and handed the clerk a note demanding money. Investigators say the clerk handed the suspect cash before he left the store.

According to deputies, the clerk describes the suspect as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say he was wearing a button down shirt tucked into slacks and he was also wearing a mask.

If you know who this is or have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.