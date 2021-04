COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, following an incident that took place April 13. Authorities say 22-year-old Nyjuan Sutton presented a firearm to the female victim and threatened to hit her in the face with it.

Deputies say Sutton was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.