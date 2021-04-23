(11) Gamecocks even series with 6-2 win over (1) Arkansas

COLUMBIA (USC) – The Gamecock baseball team scored four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth and the pitching trio of Brannon Jordan , Andrew Peters and Brett Kerry held Arkansas to just four hits in a 6-2 win over the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon at Founders Park in game one of a doubleheader.

Carolina trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth as Cullen Smith homered in the second and Brady Slavens drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Braylen Wimmer walked with one out in the sixth. He went to third on a Wes Clarke single. A walk to load the bases was followed by an RBI single from Andrew Eyster . A bases-loaded walk by Josiah Sightler tied the game at two and Colin Burgess’ sacrifice fly gave the Gamecocks the 3-2 lead. George Callil gave Carolina insurance with a single to right center to score Eyster.

The #Gamecocks take the lead with a sac fly from @19cburgy! pic.twitter.com/70Xz4jGstC — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) April 23, 2021

Burgess and Michael Robinson had RBI singles in the eighth to give the Gamecocks the 6-2 advantage in the eighth.

Peters earned the win for Carolina, striking out three while not allowing a run in three innings. Kerry picked up his fourth save, striking out three in 1.1 innings. Jordan had four strikeouts and gave up three hits and an earned run in 4.2 innings in the start.

Allen had two of Carolina’s nine hits in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina picks up its first win over a No. 1 team since the Gamecocks defeated Florida in 2016.

Braylen Wimmer now has 12 doubles on the year, which leads the team.

now has 12 doubles on the year, which leads the team. Brett Kerry now has 50 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.

now has 50 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. Carolina lowered its team ERA to 3.31.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Arkansas will wrap up the series tonight (Friday, April 23) with a 7 p.m. game at Founders Park. Will Sanders will start on the mound for the Gamecocks.