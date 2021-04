City leaders reveal the future of the Babcock Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and other city leaders revealed the future of the Babcock Building. The building was badly damaged in a fire earlier this year.

Officials say they are in the midst of a revitalization effort and hope to have the building converted into high end apartments.