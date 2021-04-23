CPD announces another arrest in Colony Aprtments assault investigation

1/2 Natalie Thompson Natalie Thompson Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/2 Ricky Thompson Ricky Thompson Courtesy: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says another arrest has been made in connection with the assault that occurred at the Colony Apartments Monday. Authorities say 36-year-old Natalie Thompson turned herself in to police Friday and has been charged with assault and battery first degree, burglary and kidnapping.

According to investigators, Thompson is accused of illegally entering the victim’s home, attempting to remove a baby from the victim’s arms and encouraging other people to assault the victim.

Additionally, police say they have arrest warrants for her son, 18-year-old Ricky Thompson, who is accused of illegally entering the victim’s home and causing $2,000 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle outside the home. Authorities say he is wanted for burglary and malicious injury to property. Anyone who knows where he is should call 1-888-CRIME-SC.