Father, Son reunite after 50 years apart

An emotional moment for a father and son after being separated for 5 decades

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE) — more than 50 years ago– Richard McCleary gave his infant son up for adoption— .and hadn’t seen him since, that is until Friday.

Amanda Kinseth with our ABC sister station WPDE was there at the Myrtle Beach International Airport and shares the heartwarming moment as father and son reunite