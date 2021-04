Gamecock Park vaccination site closed Saturday due to severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Prisma Health, the mass vaccination site at Gamecock Park will be closed Saturday due to severe weather. Prisma says those with appointments scheduled for this day at Gamecock Park can come back any day next week and their appointment will be honored.

If you are unable to make it to Gamecock Park next week and need to reschedule, you can do so on MyChart or by calling 1-833-2Prisma.