Driver dead in single-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Sumter

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning resulted in the death of the driver.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene on Packs Landing Road, in the Rimini portion of Sumter County at about 2:53 am.

Officials say the driver, 24-year-old Lynwood Cox, of Dalzell, was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s family has been notified. An autopsy will be performed Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.