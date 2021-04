424 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths in SC Sunday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Sunday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 424 cases of COVID-19. An additional 16 deaths were also reported.

South Carolina now has a total of 479,207 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,304 total deaths.

DHEC also reports of the most recent tests taken in the state, 3.9% came back positive.