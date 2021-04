Columbia attorney announces plans to run for Columbia City Council

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Columbia attorney is throwing her hat in the ring for a seat on Columbia City Council. Monday morning, Tina Herbert announced her plans to run to represent District One. That seat will be vacated by Sam Davis after his term ends in January.

Herbert says she is ready to continue the work of making Columbia a great place to live and work.

Right now, Herbert is the only candidate in the race.