RCSD announces arrest of fourth juvenile for armed robbery of elderly woman in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a fourth juvenile in connection with the armed robbery of an elderly woman in March. Deputies say they placed a 16-year-old in custody on Friday, and he is being charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On March 8, deputies say they responded to 500 Harbison Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery of an elderly female. Once of the scene, deputies say the victim told them that she was at her apartment when she was approached by four males wearing masks, who offered to help carry her bags. When she refused, investigators say one of the suspects hit her with a gun and then pointed it at her, demanding her car keys. Authorities say the suspects got into her vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies say they spotted the vehicle on I-20 in Richland County and attempted to pull it over before the suspects led deputies on a chase into Lexington County where the suspects struck a barrier with the vehicle. Officials say the 16-year-old fled the scene, but four 14-year-olds were arrested on March 8.

Authorities say they 16-year-old was taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.