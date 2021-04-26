SCSO: One man seriously injured, one individual in custody after shooting incident at Pilgrim’s Pride

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a shooting incident that is no longer active at Pilgrim’s Pride off of U.S. 15. Authorities say one man was seriously injured, and he is being taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies say they have one individual in custody.

According to deputies, Pocalla Springs Elementary School, Furman Middle School and Lakewood High School were placed under lockdown due to the isolated incident, but they were taken off lockdown around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say they received a call about the shooting around 10:45 a.m. Investigators say the incident appears to have started as a fight in a parking lot, and the three individuals involved are believed to be acquaintances.

The investigation is ongoing.