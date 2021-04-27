One killed after a multi-vehicle collision on I-26 East in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a multi-vehicle collision on Monday.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Mary Maner, 76, died from her injuries and was a passenger in a 2015 Buick involved in the wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on I-26 East at mile marker 83 at 7:20 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2016 Dodge truck struck the Buick, which caused that vehicle to hit a 2017 Acura SUV from behind.

Authorities say after hitting the SUV, the Buick then ran off the left side of the road, hit a bridge rail and struck a 2014 Lexus from behind.

According to troopers, Maner was entrapped in the Buick and later died at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the Buick was also taken to Prisma Health Richland with injuries and the other drivers involved were not hurt.

Troopers say everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.