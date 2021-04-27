Prisma Health opening new heart valve clinic in Sumter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Prisma Health announced that they will be adding a new heart valve clinic at Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter. Officials say the clinic will be part of Prisma’s Advanced Heart Health Center and specifically treat patients with aortic stenosis, mitral stenosis, mitral regurgitation or tricuspid regurgitation.

Prisma says the clinic will be staffed by Dr. Mazen Khalil of Prisma Health Cardiology. “We understand how valuable it is to receive treatment closer to home, and we are pleased to offer these services in a way that is more convenient and comfortable for our patients in this community,” said Dr. Khalil. “The ability to evaluate and test patients for these specific diseases will help connect patients to treatment sooner.”

Officials say valvular heart disease affects the four valves of the heart and over 7.5 million Americans are impacted by it. Common symptoms include shortness of breath and chest pain, but some affected could also experience fainting episodes and swelling in the legs.

Officials say the clinic will significantly expand the cardiology services offered in the community. “As part of our commitment to inspire health and serve with compassion, we continue to enhance our offerings within the Sumter community, particularly in our specialty areas,” added Louis Smith, Interim CEO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Prisma says the Sumter Valve Clinic will operate as a part of Columbia-based Prisma Health Heart Hospital, which is the only freestanding hospital dedicated solely to heart health in the state.