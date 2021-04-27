SCDC reports 42 inmate deaths related to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As of Monday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections says there have been 42 inmate deaths related to the coronavirus. Officials say the latest death was a 62-year-old inmate from the McCormick Correctional Institution. Authorities say he tested positive on April 19 and died at a hospital on Saturday.

The department says as of Monday, there are no active inmate cases and one active staff case of COVID-19. In total, the department reports 3,252 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 17 cases currently remain active. SCDC says they currently have 15,433 offenders total.

More information about SCDC’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.doc.sc.gov.