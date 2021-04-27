SCDC reports 42 inmate deaths related to COVID-19

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As of Monday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections says there have been 42 inmate deaths related to the coronavirus. Officials say the latest death was a 62-year-old inmate from the McCormick Correctional Institution. Authorities say he tested positive on April 19 and died at a hospital on Saturday.

The department says as of Monday, there are no active inmate cases and one active staff case of COVID-19. In total, the department reports 3,252 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 17 cases currently remain active. SCDC says they currently have 15,433 offenders total.

More information about SCDC’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.doc.sc.gov.

Categories: News, State
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts