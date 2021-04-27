Swinney, Beamer set to compete at Peach Bowl Challenge
Greensboro, Ga. – A field of 19 current and former college football coaches is set to compete in the 14th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament May 3-4 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta. The coaches will be competing for a share of the $320,000 scholarship and charity purse.
This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features four former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won three national championships, 30 FBS conference championships and boast 2,039 career wins.
The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will feature coaches competing in teams over two days of competition. Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $8.4 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.
“Many of these current and retired coaches have participated in our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. This is our chance to give back to them for what they have done to help us grow and succeed – helping us meet our mission to be the country’s most charitable bowl organization,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “We can’t wait to see who comes out on top, but the real winners will be the charities these great coaches are playing for.”
The two-day tournament will be played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring and will include 18-hole Chapman Scotch on Monday, followed by an 18-hole Two Man Scramble on Tuesday. This year’s event will also feature a Skills Challenge that includes bunker shot and chipping competitions.
The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:
Current Coaches
|COACH
|SCHOOL
|CHARITY
|Shane Beamer
|South Carolina
|Herma’s Readers
|Manny Diaz
|Miami
|Overtown Youth Center
|Dave Doeren
|NC State
|321 Coffee
|Randy Edsall
|UConn
|Edsall Family Foundation Philanthropy Fund
|Gus Malzahn
|UCF
|Angel Armies
|Jeff Monken
|Army
|Mission 22
|Dan Mullen
|Florida
|Mullen Family “36” Foundation
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|The Kirby Smart Family Foundation
|Dabo Swinney
|Clemson
|Dabo’s All In Team Foundation
Former Coaches (Legends)
|COACHES
|FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)
|CHARITY /FOUNDATION
|Frank Beamer
|Virginia Tech
|Herma’s Readers
|Mike Cavan
|SMU
|Cornerstone Church Athens
|Chan Gailey
|Georgia Tech
|Fellowship of Christian Athletes
|Jim Grobe
|Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
|Fisher DeBerry Foundation
|Bobby Johnson
|Vanderbilt
|Sea Island Habitat for Humanity
|Paul Johnson
|Navy, Georgia Tech
|Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
|Rick Neuheisel
|Colorado, Washington, UCLA
|Wedgewood Charity
|Houston Nutt
|Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss
|Chickasaw Foundation
|Tom O’Brien
|Boston College, NC State
|Marine Toys for Tots
|Steve Spurrier
|Duke, Florida, South Carolina
|HBC Foundation