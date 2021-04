Chipotle wants to give out 250,000 free burritos to healthcare heroes

CNN– Healthcare workers can sign up to get free burritos from Chipotle! The chain is giving out 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses and medical providers.

Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer said it’s all about supporting health care workers as the pandemic continues. You have to sign up to get a code on Chipotle’s website, starting Thursday at 1 p.m.