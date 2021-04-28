CPD: Another suspect from Colony Apartments assault turns himself in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says another arrest has been made in connection with an assault that took place at the Colony Apartments last week. Police say 18-year-old Ricky Thompson turned himself in Monday night and has been charged with burglary and malicious injury to property. Investigators say Thompson is accused of illegally entering the victim’s home and causing $2,000 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle outside the home.

CPD says they arrested Thompson’s mother, 36-year-old Natalie Thompson, when she turned herself in to police Friday. Authorities say she has been charged with assault and battery first degree, burglary and kidnapping. According to investigators, she is accused of illegally entering the victim’s home, attempting to remove a baby from the victim’s arms and encouraging other people to assault the victim.

Several more arrests have been made in this investigation. Authorities say they arrested 21-year-old Shanique N. Branham on April 20 and charged her with first assault and battery, first degree and burglary, first degree. Branham is accused of unlawfully entering the victim’s home at the Colony Apartments and repeatedly assaulting her.

Investigators say the victim, another 21-year-old woman, was holding a baby moments before the incident, but the baby was removed from the victim before the assault. Police say 23-year-old Lisa Dickson and 22-year-old Juquashia Odom have each been charged with kidnapping.

Investigators say they are accused of forcefully pulling the victim out of her home during the altercation, along with Shanique N. Branham.