Electrocution, shooting may end S Carolina execution impasse

By Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina House members may soon debate whether to restart the state’s stalled death penalty with the electric chair. At issue is whether to add a firing squad to the execution methods. The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Tuesday allowing inmates to choose to die by being shot in the heart by several sharpshooters. That bill has already passed the Senate and Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will sign whatever comes to his desk. South Carolina can’t perform executions under the current law because the state can’t obtain the drugs needed for lethal injection. The last execution in South Carolina was in 2011.