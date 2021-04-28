Former Vice President Mike Pence attending several events in Columbia Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Vice President Mike Pence will be attending multiple events in Columbia Thursday.

At 4 p.m., Pence is scheduled to join the Palmetto Family Pastors Network at the First Baptist Church of Columbia. Event officials say they will share information about how what is happening on the state and federal levels affects what you do in ministry.

Later at 7 p.m., the Palmetto Family Council is hosting and event titled “Guarding South Carolina Values-An Evening with Mike Pence.” The former vice president is scheduled the join the Palmetto Family Council’s annual gala where they “look to the future and the many opportunities to make South Carolina a place where God is honored, Life is cherished, families thrive and religious freedom is preserved.” The event will also feature a bluegrass band. Tickets can be bought online, and the event is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.