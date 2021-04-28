Kershaw County deputies announce attempted murder arrest

Mike Olson,
Alexander Moore

Richard Alexander Moore
Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting incident on Pine Tree Drive. Deputies say 57-year-old Richard Alexander Moore was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent offender and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say they originally believed the incident was a self inflicted gunshot wound, but further investigation determined that this was not the case. Officials say the victim remains in critical condition.

