Two NASCAR race weekends coming to Darlington this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the Governor’s Mansion Wednesday, Darlington Raceway officials announced two NASCAR race weekends this year. The newest event, from May 7-9, will be the official throwback weekend of NASCAR. Over Labor Day weekend will be the 72nd running of the Cookout Southern 500, which will lead off the Cup Series play off.

Forest Acres born Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson said he is proud to be racing again in his home state. H also unveiled his throwback truck for the upcoming race, the #3 Rusty’s Off Road.