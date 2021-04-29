Columbia police still looking for answers one year after a 7-year-old was shot and killed in his home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday marks one year since a 7-year-old was fatally shot at his home on Tarragon Drive in Columbia. Columbia Police are asking for any tips, while investigators say the case of Knowledge Sims still lacks any public information. Police say 12 rounds were fired into the home on April 29 of last year.

According to investigators, there were nine people in the house at the time of the shooting, two adults and seven children. Knowledge died that night and his 13-year-old sister Adontis was sent to the hospital to recover for gunshot wounds.

Columbia police say if you have any information that can help find justice for Knowledge, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.