FDA looking to ban menthol cigarettes, all flavored cigars within the next year

CNN– The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to ban menthol flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars within the next year. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce disease and death from those products.

Menthol is the last flavor currently allowed in cigarettes. The CDC says more than a third of all the cigarettes sold in the U.S. in 2018 were menthol flavored.

According to the CDC, smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the nation.