Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence drafted No. 1 by Jaguars

Former Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence made history Thursday night, becoming the first former Tiger to be taken first overall in the NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took Lawrence with the top pick, immediately making him the franchise quarterback of the future.

Lawrence is the 26th quarterback to be picked first overall since the merger. Quarterbacks now account for exactly half of the top picks since 1970.

The star quarterback who led Clemson to a national title and generally is considered the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012 has had his name called first by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Lawrence, a junior, joins new coach Urban Meyer, himself a major success in the college ranks, in trying to turn around a franchise that went 1-15 last season.

As Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this week, without specifically mentioning Lawrence:

“It’s unbelievable. If this isn’t a moment to enjoy for me and for all the Jags fans, you need more coffee or you need something else. This is a great-to-be-alive kind of moment, frankly.”

Many around the NFL felt that way simply because there are 12 prospects (not Lawrence) and thousands of fans joining Goodell on the shore of Lake Erie. Last year’s draft, scheduled for Las Vegas, was instead a totally remote affair because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

