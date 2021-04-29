Jaguars take RB Travis Etienne 25th overall

JACKSONVILLE (Jaguars) – The Jaguars stayed offensive late Thursday night.

Three hours after making an offensive player the highest-profile draft selection in franchise history, the Jaguars took a player from the same school to address offense yet again.

Travis Etienne, a running back from Clemson University, on Thursday was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 25 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars earlier Thursday selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.

Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns on 686 career carries in four seasons at Clemson, catching 102 passes for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns.

Etienne became the fourth running back in Jaguars history selected in Round 1. They selected James Stewart No. 19 overall in 1995, Fred Taylor from Florida No. 9 overall in 1998 and Leonard Fournette from Louisiana State No. 4 overall in 2017.

The Jaguars hold eight more selections in the ’21 draft: No. 33 overall (Round 2), No. 45 overall (Round 2), No. 65 overall (Round 3), No. 106 overall (Round 4), No. 130 overall (Round 4), No. 145 overall (Round 5), No. 170 overall (Round 5), No. 249 overall (Round 7).