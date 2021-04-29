OCSO: One suspect arrested for the theft of catalytic converters, deputies looking for another

1/4 MICHAEL KEMMERLIN Michael Kemmerlin Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/4 JERRY BLACK Jerry Black Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/4 DSC 3739 Catalytic converters Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

4/4 DSC 3717 Catalytic converters Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody and they are searching for another in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

“This began with what would have been a simple traffic stop,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But it wound up to be a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase resulting in one arrest and the identity of another.”

Deputies say they were attempting to pull over a Ford Ranger for a seat belt violation when it turned off North Road and onto Hampton Street. Authorities say two suspects abandoned the vehicle, but deputies were able to apprehend 50-year-old Jerry Black.

Inside the truck, deputies say they found multiple catalytic converters, an electric saw, blades and other tools that can be used to steal catalytic converters. Authorities say Black is facing 18 charges which include including five counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, four counts of transporting or possession of stolen non-ferrous metals, three counts of tools capable of committing a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Investigators say they are still looking for 39-year-old Michael Kemmerlin who has addresses in Rowesville and Cope. Deputies say he will face the same charges as Black.