Police identify man accused of breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman sleep inside
Authorities say the incident took place along Greene Street Thursday morning
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police now have the identity of a man they say is accused of breaking into a Greene Street and sexually assaulting a woman inside. Authorities say 39 year old Robert Drayton is suspected of breaking into the home around 4 am Thursday morning.
Columbia Police say the victim was given medical attention following the incident.
Officials say they have active warrants for Drayton who remains on the loose in connection to the early morning incident.
If you know where Drayton may be you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC, CrimeSC.com,