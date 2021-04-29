Proposed bill would give parents ‘no resuscitate’ rights for terminally ill children

Columbia, SC (AP) — A bill that aims to give parents more power over care for their terminally ill child. Right now in the state of South Carolina emergency responders are not able to approve ‘do not resuscitate’ orders for children under the age of 18.

That could change if this proposal becomes law. Thursday, the Senate Medical Affairs committee voted in favor of the measure unanimously. The move would give parents, guardians the chance to request that medical personnel do not resuscitate their child or even revoke orders.

Those in favor of the bill say it gives the parents of terminally ill children to have an option as to what type medical care they want for a child that is terminally ill. The bill is now headed to the Senate floor where it will be considered.