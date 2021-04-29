SC Sheriff’s Association honors fallen Sumter County deputy with Medal of Valor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a ceremony held Tuesday evening, the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association honored fallen Sumter County Cpl. Andrew Gillette with the Medal of Valor. Cpl. Gillette’s wife, Marie Gillette, accepted the award on her husbands behalf. Cpl. Gillette was killed in the line of duty on February 25, 2020.

The two others who were with Gillette when he was shot, SSgt. September Craft and Sr. Cpl. Gary Beaver, were also honored at the event with a Medal of Valor for their bravery.

“I am honored to have these brave deputies representing our agency and county, however, I wish that day could have ended differently,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “I wish all three deputies could have been honored in person Tuesday night. But I must add that I am always amazed to see Marie Gillette’s strength. I am proud to have had Cpl. Gillette work at our agency and I am proud to have SSgt. Craft and Sr. Cpl. Beaver continue to serve the Sumter County community.”