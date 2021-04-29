SCSO: Four juveniles facing consequences after bringing a firearm and drugs on school property.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says four juveniles were detained at Lakewood High School Thursday afternoon, after drugs and a firearm were found in their car. The individuals were a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old who attended a different school in Sumter County. Investigators say the four juveniles went to Lakewood with the intent to fight students there.

According to authorities, it was earlier reported that the juveniles were on the schools campus without checking in. Deputies say they were detained, their vehicle was searched and they found a firearm and suspected synthetic marijuana.

“I commend the school’s administrators and the resource officer for acting as quickly as they did when they learned of the suspicious behavior,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “This is the kind of response and collaboration needed to keep our students and community safe from potential threats.”

Authorities say the juveniles were released into the custody of their parents and will be petitioned to family court for possession of a weapon while on school grounds and simple possession of narcotics.