Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott meet with the families of victims of police violence

CNN– The families of several victims of police violence, including George Floyd’s family, had a meeting with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina Thursday afternoon. Those families say they were discussing negotiations over legislation related to police reform.

After the meeting, the attorneys for those families said they made it clear to the senators that they want to see what they described as “meaningful change“ that comes from the passage of these bills.