Carman, Rodgers Selected on Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. — Offensive lineman Jackson Carman (No. 46 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (No. 85 to the Green Bay Packers) were both selected on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday evening. Including the selections of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in the first round on Thursday, Clemson now has four selections through the first three rounds of this year’s draft.

For the second straight draft, it was the Cincinnati Bengals that were the first on Day 2 to select a Clemson Tiger. A year ago, the Bengals opened the second round by selecting wide receiver Tee Higgins at No. 33 overall. This year, the Bengals selected Carman, a Cincinnati native, at No. 46 overall, making him the highest-selected Clemson offensive lineman since the Detroit Lions selected guard Dave Thompson with the No. 30 overall selection in the 1971 NFL Draft.

Rodgers continued the tradition of “Wide Receiver U” with his selection by the Packers in the third round. Rodgers became Clemson’s 10th draft pick at wide receiver since 2013 and extended Clemson’s school-record number of consecutive drafts with a wide receiver selected to six, currently the nation’s longest active streak.

This year’s draft marks the third straight year that Clemson has produced four selections over the first three rounds. Clemson has had at least three players selected through the first three rounds in five of the last six drafts.

The 2021 NFL Draft will resume at noon ET on Saturday with Rounds 4-7. Notes and comments from Clemson coaches following each selection are available on ClemsonTigers.com Draft Central.