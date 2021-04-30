CPD: Four individuals arrested in connection with Thursday morning shooting on Linden Street

1/2 Breandre Douglas Breandre Douglas Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/2 Justin Jones Justin Jones Courtesy: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they have made four arrests in connection with Thursday morning’s shooting on Linden Street. Authorities say 36-year-old Chardae N. Collins, 31-year-old Breandre T. Douglas, 26-year-old Justin L. Jones and 28-year-old Terriasia L. L. Jones were arrested later that day and each charged with attempted murder and first degree burglary.

According to investigators, the suspects are accused of breaking into the 37-year-old victim’s home at the 4700 block of Linden Street and assaulting him. Police say one of the suspects shot the victim, who was last reported as being in stable condition at a local hospital.

Currently, investigators believe the incident stemmed from an argument among acquaintances.