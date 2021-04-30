Former VP Mike Pence in SC Thursday, makes first public comments since leaving office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, former Vice President Mike Pence made several stops in South Carolina. Pence met with local pastors and spoke during a gala hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. During his first public comments since leaving office, Pence said he’s frustrated with the path the new leadership has America on.

Earlier in the day, Pence visited with the Palmetto Family Pastors Network at the First Baptist Church of Columbia.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison says, “Republicans like Pence failed to lead when they were in power.”