Leesville man accused of breaking into ex’s home

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex’s home after the victim ended the relationship.

Authorities say the incident took place Tuesday April 27, when the victim called police to alert them to the fact that an ex was inside the gated community where they live. Deputies responded and went to an area of the community where the victim believed the suspect, 41 year old Benjamin Yon would most likely be parked. That is the same location authorities say they found Yon’s car.

Once officials approached the car to speak with Yon they say he told them he was waiting for the victim to get home. According to authorities, the victim had already told officials that she and Yon had been in a relationship previously, but did no longer wanted to see him.

While speak with responding deputies, items were located in the back of Yon’s vehicle that according to an arrest warrant, the victim identified as her belongings.

Yon was arrested and charged with first degree burglary and is currently out on bond.