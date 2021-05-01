Red flag fire alert for South Carolina this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in effect this weekend. That means the South Carolina Forestry Commission is urging you not to do any outdoor burning. The Red Flag Fire Alert was issued because weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfires.

“With the dry weather we have experienced lately, and predicted relative humidity values in some areas lower than 25% and winds gusting above 15 miles per hour, we strongly encourage everyone to postpone their outdoor burning until conditions improve early next week,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily.”

The the alert does not prohibit outdoor fires, authorities ask you to consider holding off until conditions allow for safer burning.